Three Skegness Coasters completed the London Marathon on Sunday.

Carole Tumber claimed the club place and finished in 4:52.39.

Martin Jones. XT7Nn1FqEZXFoh09Weqi

“The support around the whole route was amazing,” she said.

Martin Jones and Tina Schafer also competed, finishing in 5:46.21 and 5:59.30 respectively.

Martin ran the marathon to raise money for Mind, the mental health charity.

Coasters recently took part in the Boston Marathon which included narby villages Freiston, Butterwick, Wrangle and Fishtoft, before finishing at Boston College.

Tina Schafer. 2F3YJXmxNOJDcEZuG9sV

The UK’s flattest marathon saw five Coasters completing the 26.2-mile course.

Janet Harmston was third in the 60+ veteran female half marathon category.

Marathon results: Robert Rennie 3:12.32, Jonny Frawley 4:27.00, Martin Jones 5:27.33, Linda Ingram 5:32.43, Andy Bailey 5:57:26

Half Marathon results: Janet Harmston 1:57.22, Carole Tumber 2:09.12, Ian Bailey 2:09.12, Jackie Rhodes 2:09.12.

Ian, Helen, Jackie and Carl before the Authorpe 10k.

Debbie Cumberworth and Helen Kennedy ran the Friskney Half Marathon together, both gaining new personal best times of 2:08.47.

Four Skegness Coasters took on the Authorpe 10k race.

Results: Carl Clark 42.08, Helen Kennedy 57.00 PB, Jackie Rhodes 59.00, Ian Bailey 1:00.30.