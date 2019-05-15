Chris hits Rabbit Trail

Skegness and District Running Club’s Chris Bertins kicked off the weekend by competing at the brand new Run Rabbit Trail event.

Three events can be entered separately or tackled together in the Quest for the Golden Carrot.

Emmajean and Jimmy Hearn. aOWB-rHSPxik4FII5-5K

Chris did just that, taking on the Trail Mix Challenge on Saturday, which was five 5k races on the hour for five hours, followed by the Headlight Hop 10k on Saturday evening.

These were topped off with a half marathon, the Thump Half, on Sunday morning.

Chris finished the 10k in 23rd place and clocked a time of 1:58.00 for the half.

In total over the weekend Chris ran 34 miles and finished in a fantastic 13th position with a time of 4:44.47.

The trio at Eye. gmvpWeMpgay5d7vUFZNx

Chris said: “(The course was) described as rolling hills, but this was relentless. Nonstop up and down.”

On Sunday three Skegness and District Running Club members enjoyed the Eye 10k race near Peterborough.

Jeff Shelton finished in a time of 52.30, followed by Julie Goodwin (57.51) and Helena Shelton (1:10.31).

Emmajean and Jimmy Hearn travelled to Middlesex for the Staines 10k, organised by Spelthorne Borough Council, Runymede Runners and Staines Strollers.

The fast and flat course rewarded Emmajean with a new PB for the distance (51.51) with Jimmy hot on her heels (51.53).