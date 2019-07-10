Chambers claims British gold medal

Skegness and District RC’s Colin Chambers has scooped British gold.

The Ashbourne Half Marathon was combined with the 2019 British Masters Half Marathon Championships on Sunday.

Steve Collins with Emmajean and Jimmy Hearn.

Colin claimed gold in the British Masters 75+ category in a time of 1:53.16.

Rebecca Grice and Julie Goodwin both ran a great race on a very tough course with a 1,100ft elevation gain, finishing in 2:21.23 and 2:21.38 respectively.

Paul Jackson won last Wednesday night’s Coxby Crawl.

The two-lap, 8.8-mile distance event is hosted by Cleethorpes AC, saw Paul clock 54.59 with clubmate Jeff Shelton also running well on a difficult course to finish in 84.41.

Guy Hatton completed his 50th marathon on Saturday.

After tackling the Moreton Marathon he thanked his wife Paddy for her dedication and support.

Saturday’s Holkham 10k saw Sam Fox and Mark Sands run in the grounds of the magnificent 18-century Holkham Hall Estate.

Sam finished 16th in her age category with a time of 53.45, who was joined on her run by Mark.

The Burn Valley Half Marathon, described as one the most scenic and demanding races in England, starts and finishes in the market town of Masham.

Ian Kocko finished the run, labelling it as the hardest half he has ever done, in a great time of 1:15.00.

Three club members took to the streets of Leeds where the Run For All Jane Tomlinson’s Foundation events started in 2007.

Emmajean Hearn was first home with a 10k PB of 49.38, reward after working very hard this year to get under than 50-minute barrier, also finishing 25th in her age category. Emmajean was followed by husband Jimmy in 51.22 and Steve Collins (56.34).

Ten SADRC runners appeared at the Caistor Sting in the Tail 10k on Sunday.

This highly-popular race includes a Lincolnshire sausage for every finisher.

Luke Haynes was the second-place under 18 in 43.55.

His dad Mark wasn’t too far behind with a time of 48.06 and Chris Hurst took four minutes off his course PB.

Lee Cook ran 52.40, Charlie Luff 57.08 and William Daulat 58.32.

Helen Luff was the first SADRC lady home i 56.42, followed by Hilary Speller 1:03.20, Natasha Haynes 1:07.04 and Carol Daulat 1:09.05.