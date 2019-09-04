Celtic clash for SADRC’s Chambers

Skegness and District RC’s Colin Chambers was selected to run for the England Masters Team in the Maidenhead Half Marathon against the Celtic Nations.

Colin had a fantastic run, finishing in 1:49:27.

Shawn and Sarah Thomas. yVl6iPLOgn7IHqehH0YR

Sarah and Shawn Thomas took on the Bassingham Bash on Saturday afternoon, a lovely five mile road race along country lanes.

They ran the race together, finishing in a fantastic 45.06.

Despite there being no medal or goody bag, there were lovely homemade cakes at the end plus a welcome cuppa provided by the local scouts.

Another husband and wife running duo out in force this weekend were Louise and Brian Darrington, who headed to the Bedford Running Festival on Sunday to take part in their half marathon.

The running festival combines three days of jam-packed running and plenty of festival fun.

Brian and Louise both managed to bag new PBs, Brian finishing in 1:38.04 and Louise in 2:17.36.

Curtis Jones, Sam Fox and Sarah Smith took on the Broughton Burn on Sunday, a 10k road race raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Curtis was first back for the club in 46.57, followed by Sam in 57.22, then Sarah.