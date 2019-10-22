Carl and Clair take top spots at BJ’s

There was a fantastic turnout for the darts festival at BJ’s Bigtop this weekend.

Day one ended with a singles success for Thomas Lovely, defeating Nathan Derry.

Ladies' winner Clair Brookin with organiser Chris Fletcher and Phil Ellis from hosts BJ's.

Day two saw ladies’ and men’s competitions at the fore.

Stewart Ireland had a good run on Friday and backed it up with some solid performances on Saturday, before Billy Warriner hit a stunning 11-dart leg to beat him 4-1.

Billy went out to Kev Tomlinson, who continued his good form as he beat Nick Bloor to move into the semis.

The first round saw Dave Ladley crash out to Eddie Lovely before Dave won the first round losers competition.

Eddie beat Neil Makepeace, David Timmons and Pete Burkitt to meet Kev in the first of the men’s semis.

Carl Abbiss reached the semis after victories over Charlie Stocks, Sam Hewson, Nathan Careless and Matt Padgett.

His opponent on Sunday was Nathan Derry, who enjoyed wins over Richard Hughes, Thomas Lovely Wayne Clarke and Ross Twell.

In the ladies’ section, Mary Latham, Christine Reedhead and Clair Brooking were among those reaching the final four.

Sunday saw the singles semi-finals take place.

Clair beat Christine to take the ladies’ title.

In the mens’ event, Kev and Carl progressed to the final, where Carl won 6-3 with an average of 29.18. Kev averaged 28.25 in a fantastic end to a fantastic weekend.

Sunday also saw the day pairs event take place with Nathan Careless and Rob Hewson victorious.

Next year’s event will take place on October 16-18.