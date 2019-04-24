Caborn books GB squad place

John Caborn has qualified to represent Great Britian at next year’s ITU Sprint Duathlon World Championships.

The Skegness Triathlon Club member booked his place in the squad after finishing second in the qualifier at Stockton on Tees.

To make the team, John had to finish in the top three of his age group and be within 15 per cent of the of the winner’s time.

The morning started well with the 9am start and transition area bathed in sunshine but with a chilly easterly breeze.

The high-class field was full of competitors looking for a place in the GB team.

Sprint AG World and European Duathlon champion Mick Anglim was the target for all to chase.

The first 5k run was around the new university and back to transition.

John pushed hard to take a slender 19-second lead.

However, this was immediately cut down by seven seconds as Anglim showed his mettle with a well-practised transition, putting his helmet on and picking his bike while hardly stopping.

These two were pulling away from the other 12 in the age group.

Over the next 10 miles, Anglim gradually gained until he overtook John.

With the pace averaging more than 20mph the two swapped places several times over the next two miles.

The two race leaders both dismounting at exactly the same time as they entered transition two.

Again the champion was seven seconds quicker.

On to the second run and John chased Anglim, finding himself just behind his rival with 150m to go.

However, it was Anglim who showed why he is so difficult to beat by picking up the sprint early and holding it to the end to finish 15 metres clear at the line.

“I was beaten by the better man,” John said.

“But I am pleased to be that close to Mick at the end and was delighted with second in age group, thus making it into the GB team for 2020 ITU World Championships.”