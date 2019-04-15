Brant hits century in opening day victory for Skegness CC Seconds

SLBL Division Two

Skegness CC 2nds 242-8, Belton Park 2nds 222-6 - Skegness won by 20 runs.

Reece Brant notched up a century as Skegness CC Seconds began their South Lincs and Border League Division Two campaign with a 20-run victory at Belton Park Seconds.

Brant’s 112 set the standard as the away side posted 242-8 off their 45 overs.

Brett Thomas (37), Matthew O’Dare (15) and Josh Noble (15 not out) added vital support before the Park were restricted to 222-6.

Tim Hughes (3-34), O’Dare (2-25) and Noble claimed the wickets.