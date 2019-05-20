Brant and Hughes hit half centuries in Skegness CC success

Victory for Skegness CC, but Seconds are beaten at Grantham.

SLBL Premier

Skegness CC 263-6, Belton Park 126-5 - Skegness won by 137 runs.

Half centuries from skipper Reece Brant and Tim Hughes helped Skegness to 17 points against Belton Park on Saturday.

Brant made 63 and Hughes an unbeaten 51 as the seasiders mustered 263 from their 45 overs after being put into bat.

Indeed all of their batsmen made valuable contributions in the game at Richmond Drive.

After losing opening partner Faisal Javed (11), Brant was supported by Sam Harris (40), Pete Houghton (36) and Norman Brackley (24) before Hughes joined the action.

Mark Chamberlain added 15 before he was caught and bowled by Jack Ingamells.

In response, opener Vince Markham carried his bat to prevent Skegness taking maximum points.

He made an unbeaten 71, while those around him failed to hold onto their wickets.

Only Michael Paige reached double figures in support of Markham, but it was enough to see out the overs.

The pick of the Skegness bowlers was Matthew O’Dare, who finished with figures of two for 27 off his 11 overs.

The 17 points consolidated the seasiders’ sixth place in the table, which is currently dominated by the unbeaten Spalding and Bourne Seconds.

On Saturday Skegness Firsts have no game.

SLBL Division Two

Skegness 2nds 115-6, Grantham 3rds 118-2 - Grantham won by eight wickets.

Grantham Seconds beat Skegness Seconds by eight wickets.

John Harris, the captain of Skegness Seconds, fell just four short of a half century as his side were beaten by Grantham Thirds at Gorse Lane.

The seasiders made a modest 115 for the loss of six wickets during their 45 overs.

Harris was top scorer with 46 off 81 balls, including seven fours, while opener Michael Simpson faced 96 balls for his 21 runs.

In response Samuel Durham (15) and Oliver Barry (30) provided a solid foundation, but the real star with the bat was Matthew Barry, who hit seven fours in his unbeaten innings of 51.

This took the home side beyond the Skegness total with less than half the overs bowled.

Despite this defeat Skegness are fifth in the league, having had two games abandoned.

On Saturday Skegness Seconds entertain Billingborough Seconds at Richmond Drive, starting at 1pm.