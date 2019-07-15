Brackley and Hughes turn on the style in Skegness CC win

Skegness CC recorded a seven-wicket victory at Long Sutton on Saturday.

Norman Brackley claimed five wickets for the loss of 31 runs as the hosts were dismissed for 108 in the 35th over of this South Lincs and Border League Division One clash.

Tim Hughes took a further four wickets whilst conceding 20 runs, Bradley McGilloway adding the other scalp as only three opponents reached double figures.

In response, Skegness posted 113-3 with less than 30 overs played.

Opener Pete Houghton recorded 32 runs before hughes (47 not out) and Norman Brackley (15 not out) saw the seasiders over the line.

Skegness sit fourth in the division, 49 points off leaders Bourne.

Skegness Seconds conceded their Division Two contest at Uffington, the hosts handed 20 points.

Skegness Firsts travel to basement side Graves Park on Saturday.

The Seconds host Newborough (both 1pm).

On Sunday the East Lindsery side host South Bank (1.30pm).

Alford CC were without any fixtures this weekend.

However, they travel to Horncastle for a Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division match up on Saturday (1.30pm).

The following day the East Lindsey XI host Brocklesby Park (1.30pm).