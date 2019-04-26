Bowlers remember friend Barry

Good weather favoured the opening day and coffee morning at Skegness Town Bowling Club - which also celebrated the life of member Barry Dennis.

The club is situated in Briar Close and has been there since 1935.

Club members.

Having around 50 members, it caters for both social and competitive bowlers of all ages, genders and abilities.

The event was extra-special as the club was visited by the family of Barry, who recently passed away.

Barry loved his bowling and his family kindly donated two benches to the club in his memory.

The Barry Dennis Cup was donated as a prize for a friendly competition between Skegness Town and Skegness Indoor Bowling Club, which Skegness Town won.

Mike Moore is pictured receiving the trophy from Denise, one of Barry’s five children.

Bowling is great fun for everyone and helps keep you active.

Anyone interested in giving the sport a go is welcome.