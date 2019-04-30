Bourne supremacy costs Skegness CC

Skegness CC Firsts tasted defeat for the first time this season after winning the toss at Bourne.

The seasiders chose to field, but couldn’t stop Bourne reaching 216 at Abbey Lawn.

And picking up only four wickets secured them just two bowling points.

In response Skegness could only muster 179, but they prevented the home side getting the maximum 20 points by batting out their 45 overs with nine wickets down.

On Saturday Skegness play their first home game of the season when Billingborough visit Richmond Drive for a 1pm start.