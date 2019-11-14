Booth, Wyeth and Butler claim darts triples title

Tony O'Shea

A total of 11 teams entered, with The Highwayman Inn fielding 11 players from their two teams.

Some very good trios were in place , which made for some excellent games and 180s galore.

The trio of Scott Sutton, Kristian Thein and Mark Kirby looked as if they would take a lot of stopping and, despite a scare in the early round against Nick Casswell, Paul Tuplin and Mark Simpson, they cruised into the final without dropping another leg.

The other half of the draw saw Martin Bell, Lee Yates and Mark Forman have a comfortable 2-0 win over gunslingers Mark Williams, Darren Butler and Sean Butler.

They then came across an in-form Pete Evans, Wayne Clarke and Dave Brewin.

This trio beat them 2-0 to progress into the semis, where they met teammates, Dartvaders’ Boston Trio of Booth, Wyeth and Butler, who won 2-0.

It was the Boston Boys that proved a tad too strong in the final as, Joby, Braydon, and Bradley were victorious.

On Friday South African oche ace Devon Petersen will be in attendance at the Liberal Club.

Entry is free and Devon will play a number of local players, with slots to be decided on the night.

November 22 will see a Team Winstanley qualifier held at the Liberal Club, with registration from 8pm.

Dean Winstanley and his wife Lorraine Winstanley are captaining teams of nine players each to see who will be the champions.

A series of six events will determine who is in the teams.

Other dates for the diary include PDC player Scott Baker boarding the Fun Bus on December 1, visiting the SeaviewPub Skegness, Wainfleet Social Club, Burgh’s Red Lion and the Ex-Service.