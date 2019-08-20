Booth wins second Pro-Am qualifier and teenager Andrew turns on the style against world champ Dennis Priestley

Despite the miserable weather there was still a good turnout for the Skegness Darts League’s Pro-Am qualifier number five on Friday night.

A total of 33 players lined up hoping to score a few points to help book their place in November’s showpiece.

Andrew Harrison hit a 16-darter against two-time world champ Dennis Priestley.

This double 11 start competition began with Pete Evans beating young Kyle Davis in the preliminary match.

He then beat Chris Fletcher in the first round, followed by Rob Pomeroy, to cruise through to the quarter-finals - despite busting while sat on 159. He hit a 180.

His run was to end there as he met a resurgent Rick Seaman who won 2-1 to book his semi-final spot.

Gordon Smith has had some great results in these competitions and again looked to be going deep into the competition, beating Glyn Pope and Bradley Butler.

He then came up against Joby Booth, who had earlier beat Braydon Wyeth and Mark Forman, and in a fantastic game missed doubles cost Gordy as Joby took full advantage to win 2-1 and move into the semis.

Martin Bell, having won two qualifiers previously, was in cruise control in the early rounds, beating Paige Williams and Kristian Thein, then Mark Carter, all without dropping a leg as he moved effortlessly into the semis.

Scott Sutton versus Nathan Careless in the first round was a great match between two quick throwers.

It was Scott who won 2-1, but he then found Mark Carter too strong in the second round.

Richard Hughes is another with good pedigree, regularly making the quarter-finals and beyond.

He had a tough match against Spencer Davis in the first round, but came throughout it 2-1 and then beat Stewart Giles and Wayne Clarke to proceed into the semis, where he had Martin Bell waiting for him.

Helped by a 126 checkout on the bull, it was Martin who won to move into the final, hungry for his third Pro-Am win.

The other semi saw Rick Seaman and Joby Booth slug it out, Joby getting the better of Rick to meet Martin in the final.

Joby won the previous qualifier and was in mean mood as a cracker of a game ensued, Joby triumphing to claim his second win to move into joint second place in the table on 13 points.

Gordon is also a point adrift of leader Martin Bell, with Richard Hughes in fourth place on 10 points.

A further point away is Scott Smith.

The next qualifier is on Friday, September 20 (8pm registration).

A fantastic night at the Anchor, Friskney, saw two-time World Champion and legend Dennis Priestley taking on all comers, hitting 180s, high finishes and bulls for fun.

Gordon Smith hit a maximum and the performance of the night came from 14-year-old Andrew Harrison, hitting a fantastic 16-dart leg against Dennis.