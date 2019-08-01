Booth wins Pro-Am darts qualifier

Numbers were down for the latest Skegness Darts Pro-Am qualifier, due to holidays, chicken pox and a broken back - but that didn’t bother Joby Booth one bit as he stormed to victory.

Stuart Hodson, one of the event sponsors and players, is recovering after breaking his back last weekend, but a total of 29 players registered, all hoping to get a few points on the board.

With points only coming in at the quarter-final stage this time around, it put a different spin on things.

Joby was first out against Paige Williams and claimed a 2-0 win before beating Rick Seaman 2-0 and Wayne Burles, also both 2-0, to book his semi final spot without dropping a leg.

Richard Hughes had a tough draw against two-time winner Martin Bell but he won 2-0.

He then played the in-form Scott Dore, Scott missing match darts as Richard recorded the win to move into the quarter-finals.

Richard Hanson overcame Braydon Wyeth and Bradley Butler both 2-1 to meet his pal Richard Hughes in the quarters, Hughes moving on to face Joby.

In the other half of the draw Rob Pomeroy overcame the surprise package of Adam Clarke before finding Glyn Pope too strong for him.

Glyn moved into the quarters where Gordy Smith was waiting for him after his hard-fought wins over Chris Fletcher and Nick Casswell.

Glyn had beated Gordy earlier in the week in the singles league, but this time it was Gordy’s revenge as he dished out a 2-0 beating to progress into the semis.

Scott Sutton earned a victory over youngster Rui Mason, but then found Bradley Martin too strong for him as Bradley won 2-1 to set up a quarter-final clash with Scott Smith. Bradley progressed.

In a slugfest of high scores, Joby hit a fantastic 108 finish in 15 darts to beat Richard while Gordy beat Bradley 2-1.

Another cracking game ensued in the final where Joby won 2-1 to claim his first win and pick up maximum points.

Current leaders: Gordon Smith 11 points, Martin Bell 10, Joby Booth, Scott Smith 8, Bradley Butler, Richard Hughes 7, Brandon Wyeth, Mark Williams 4.

The top eight point scorers will all line up with eight pros on November 3 and and the top 24 point scorers will face off on October 27 for the Ex Service Masters title and top prize of £150 .

The eight pros and sponsors are: Carl Abbiss (SeaviewPub Skegness), Bob Anderson (Craigside Guesthouse), Jamie Caven (Batemans Brewery), Ronnie Baxter, Dennis Priestley (The Anchor, Friskney), John Walton (Zorba’s Kebabs), Andy Hamilton (AC Engineering), Gary Robson (www.tyresinskegness.co.uk), Referee Mark Waters (DS Trophies) MC Chris Fletcher (Vernon Carpets & Interiors).

Darts pro Dennis Priestley will be at The Anchor, Friskney, on August 17.

Tickets cost £5 and include a game and a buffet.

Limited transport is also available from Skegness.

For information and tickets call 07789405588.