Bike brothers claim title wins

Brothers Rhys and Daniel Stephenson have tasted success in the British Mini Bike Championships.

Rhys has won the Junior supermini SM65 class part-way through the season and has now been promoted into the adult superminis.

The 13-year-old is doing very well in those races and, at the last meeting, came third in the first round and was running in second place in the second round before it was stopped due to a bad accident.

Daniel has just secured first place in the Bambino 90cc championship at the Three Sisters circuit in Wigan with one race left to go.

The youngsters’ success has been made all the more eyecatching as they had their race bikes stolen from their home in Chapel St Leonards.

Daniel was able to get hold of a new bambino bike, while Rhys was fortunate to be lent a bike to conclude his campaign.