Bike brothers are setting the pace

Brothers Rhys and Daniel Stephenson are gunning for glory in the British Mini Bike championship.

The Skegness brothers are both early frontrunners in their respective championships.

Rhys, 13, attends the John Spenluffe School in Alford and competes in the Junior Superminis SM65 Class while eight-year-old Daniel, a Seathorne Primary pupil, currently tops the Junior SM90 class.

Rhys started racing at Mablethorpe beach when he was 10, winning the Junior championship in 2018.

The brothers have also had experience at the Scunthorpe Amateur Flat Track.

They both started midway through the 2018 BMB summer season and also competed in the winter series.

The championships are held at various go-kart tracks around the country and this year there are 10 rounds, two of which are held at Tattershall Karting Centre.

The racing is streamed live on Facebook and Youtube with Alpha timing.

The youngsters are currently on the lookout for sponsorship. Anyone interested can contact 07984 552 371.