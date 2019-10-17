Best-ever haul for gymnasts

East Coast Gymnastics Club have enjoyed a trophy haul.

Competing at the Erewash Valley Gymnastics For All floor and vault competition, youngsters pitted their skills against more than 100 gymnasts from other clubs within the East Midlands region over several categories.

East Coast successfully tumbled their way to victory, achieving their biggest haul of awards to date.

The Skegness-based team came home with four overall winning trophies, seven gold medals, seven silver medals, four bronzes and numerous rosettes.

Pictured are (top, from left) Eloise Davey, Jasmine Hogg, Harold Hogg, Charley Casterton, Samantha Burke, Cody Grace; (bottom) Brooke Booth, Lilly Jaggs, Grace Gadsby, Ellora Hardwick, Lexi Bradburn, William Midgley, Tiea Booth.

East Coast Gymnastics are based on Victoria Road.