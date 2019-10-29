Bell wins Masters and third Pro-Am qualifier

Martin Bell had two reasosn to be cheerful this week.

He claimed his third Pro-Am qualifier victory as the final eight places for the showpiece event were confirmed, before winning the Ex Service Masters.

A field of 32 darts aces arrived for the final qualifier, looking to pick up the points that would see them share the oche with the professionals on Sunday (7.30pm).

Scott Smith was hoping his 10-point haul would keep him in the top-eight as he was away through work commitments.

One of those looking to bank important points was Wayne Clarke, sitting a point behind and desperate for two wins.

But a first-round defeat to Scott Sutton put paid to that.

Scott didn’t progress any further as Richard Hughes ended his hopes of a second qualifier win, but his tally of 12 points was enough to earn him his place in the final event.

Richard found old timer Ken Wilson too strong as Ken won and moved into the semis.

Another player needing a good run was Pete Evans, who beat Barrie Mossop and Joby Booth, before being beaten by Mark Forman in the quarter-finals, leaving Pete a point short.

The other half of the draw saw Braydon Wyeth clinging on by his fingernails.

He needed one point to secure his spot, which he got at the expense of Paige Williams.

Braydon lost out to Gordon Smith, who was safely through already.

Bradley Butler picked up a point against Spencer Davis, and that was enough to secure his place.

Martin Bell cruised through to the semis, where he beat Gordon.

Ken Wilson beat Mark Forman in the other semi, before Martin claimed his third qualifier victory.

The eight players who qualified for the Pro-Am and the Pros they have been drawn alongside are: Martin Bell and Dennis Priestley, Gordon Smith and Jamie Caven, Joby Booth and Bob Anderson, Richard Hughes and Ronnie Baxter, Scott Sutton and Gary Robson, Bradley Butler and John Walton, Scott Smith and Carl Abbiss, Braydon Wyeth and Dean Winstanley.

These eight Skegness players were seeded in the Ex Service Masters.

Also qualifying were Mark Forman, Pete Evans, Wayne Clarke, Rick Seaman, Wayne Burles, Mark Carter, Adam Clarke, Mark Williams, Nick Casswell, David Tuplin, Glyn Pope, Ken Wilson, Rob O’Brien, Darrell Webb, Rob Pomeroy, Spencer Davis, Tom Thornton, Kyle Davis.

Top seed and favourite Martin Bell looked like he was cruising as he brushed all aside to move into the semis to face Rob O’Brien, who had upset number four seed Bradley Butler and number five seed Pete Evans.

But it was not to be for Rob as Martin showed no mercy and won 3-0.

The other half of the draw saw Gordon Smith claim a crushing 3-0 win over Glyn Pope before holding his nerve to defeat Spencer Davis in a deciding-leg shoot-out.

Number three seed Scott Sutton had a tough game against veteran Ken Wilson.

He eventually won 3-1, but found Mark Forman too strong.

Mark swept him aside 3-0 to meet Gordon in the semi-finals.

Number two seed Gordon won 3-2.

Martin ran out the 3-1 winner to pick up the top prize of £150.