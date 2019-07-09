Bell claims second darts Pro-Am victory

Martin Bell made it two wins from three as the latest Skegness Darts Pro-Am qualifier was held.

The double three start competition saw 34 entries looking for vital qualifying points.

Glyn Pope defeat Stuart Hodson and Lee Yates beat Stewart Giles in the prliminaries.

And when these two met later it was Pope who had the upper hand, but he later came unstuck against the in-form Richard Hughes, who was a man on a mission beating Scott Smith and hitting a couple of 180s and a 16 darter to book his semi-final place.

He earlier checked out on 151 against Jim Wilson.

Martin Bell was another showing great form as he marched through to the quarter-finals after beating tricky opposition in Braydon Wyeth and Bradley Butler.

Adam Clarke is relishing the underdog role, beating James Richards and Chris Fletcher to book his quarter-final place against Bell.

He found Bell too strong as he ended up a 2-1 winner to meet Hughes in the semis.

Joby Booth claimed victories over Wayne Burles and David Tuplin to get to the quarters and Mark Williams had a couple of good wins over Darrell Webb and youngster Rui Mason to set up a clash with Booth.

Williams ran out of steam as Booth won 2-1 to move into the semis.

Kristian Thein had solid wins over Jay Prince and Lee Price, while Mark Carter was to be his opponent in the quarters following a couple of good wins over Gary Garton and Matt Reeson.

Thein got the better of him to set up a semi clash against Booth, which Booth won 2-0.

The other semi saw Bell beat Hughes before overcoming Booth to claim his second Pro-Am win from three rounds.

The next oqualifier is on Friday, July 26 with 8pm registration.

The eight pros will be: Bob Anderson Darts (Craigside Guesthouse), Ronnie Baxter (Car & Son Services), Dennis Priestley (The Anchor, Friskney), Carl Abbiss (SeaviewPub Skegness), Andy Hamilton (AC Engineering), Gary Robson (www.tyresinskegness.co.uk), John Walton (Zorba’s Kebabs), Jamie Caven (Batemans Brewery Visitors’ Centre), Referee Mark Waters (DS Trophies), MC Chris Fletcher (Vernon Carpets & Interiors).