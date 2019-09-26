Ashton warmed up for the Tour Championship

Alford golfer Ashton Turner warmed up for the season-ending PGA EuroPro Tour Championship with a good finish in Scotland last week.

A five-under-par closing round of 67 lifted Turner up to a share of 15th at the Newmachar Golf Club Challenge in Aberdeen, the last of the Tour’s regular season events.

Having opened with a solid round of 69 last Wednesday, the Kenwick Park golfer (pictured) lay in 30th going into the final day after closing with two birdies in the last three holes for a second round 71 on the links course.

Turner made a customary charge in the final round, and was three-under for the day after just six holes.

A dropped shot at the eighth only temporarily checked his progress and he bounced back with three birdies in the next four holes, either side of the turn, to sit at five-under for the round after 12 holes.

The 23-year-old picked up his seventh birdie of the day at the par-five 16th, but dropped his second shot at 17 to leave him with an overall nine-under-par total.

The result left Turner 27th overall of the 172 golfers in the Tour’s order of merit with £6,899, and comfortably within the top 60 who qualify for the championships.

They take place at Desert Springs, in Spain, from October 30 to November 1.