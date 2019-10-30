Ashton Turner targets top finish at PGA EuroPro Tour Champs

Professional golfer Ashton Turner is hoping a few technical changes will help him sign off his latest season on the PGA EuroPro Tour in style.

The 23-year-old jetted off to Spain last weekend to prepare for the season-ending Tour Championships at Desert Springs which begins today (Wednesday).

It has been a solid year for the Kenwick Park golfer in his third full season on the circuit, and Turner will be keen to improve on last season’s Tour Championship finish of tied-27th.

“I’m really looking forward to the tournament out at Desert Springs and I’m excited for the opportunity to compete again,” he told the Leader.

“It’s a great course that’s always been in fantastic condition.

“I’m feeling positive about where my game is at heading into the event. I’ve made a couple changes over the last few weeks and I’m confident they will aid in my performance.”

He heads into the season finale sitting 27th in the Order of Merit, smashing his previous highest position of 51st, helped by five top-20 finishes in 13 events.

Turner followed a brilliant start to the season of back-to-back top-10 finishes, by missing the cut in three of his next four events.

But his exciting showing at The Open in July was the catalyst for a strong second half of the summer, including a season-high sixth at the PREM Group Irish Masters in August.

The Alford golfer has higher aims than consistency and top 10s and remains as eager as ever to get in the EuroPro winners’ circle for the first time.

But experience banked over three years as a professional has also emphasised the benefits of patience over chasing success.

“The season has a whole has been an improvement on previous years,” he said.

“It’s still not what I would have liked as I set myself high standards, but results-wise and in how I see my game in practice, there have been significant improvements, so I’ve just got to stay patient and trust in the whole process.”

The undoubted highlight of Turner’s 2019 was in qualifying for The Open for a second straight year and then making the cut for the first time.

But rather than just a lasting memory, he wants to use his week at Royal Portrush as a tool to further improve his all-round game over seasons to come.

“Obviously the result in The Open this year was fantastic and being able to compete at the weekend was a brilliant experience,” he added.

“I’m sure this will be something that I can build on and use to my advantage in tournaments to come.”