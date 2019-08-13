Ashton Turner bolsters bid for Tour Championships place

Ashton Turner completed another top-40 finish in the latest leg of the EuroPro Tour in West Sussex last weekend.

The Kenwick Park honorary member finished tied for 36th, in a 10-strong group on four-under, after a consistent three rounds at the Nokia Masters.

Turner, from Alford, began with his lowest round of the week, opening with a three-under par round of 69 courtesy of three birdies on the front nine and an unblemished card.

But it proved an excellent day for scoring, with first-round leader Neil Fenwick carding a 10-under 62, as the Lincolnshire golfer hovered just inside the top 50.

Friday saw the introduction of the strong winds which battered the UK over the weekend as scoring predictably became much harder.

And it proved a real mixed bag of a round for Turner who began with two birdies in the first three holes, only to give them back with bogeys at successive holes at six and seven.

He immediately picked up another birdie, only to reach the turn with a double-bogey six. The rollercoaster run continued at 10 with a birdie two to go level for the round.

Two more birdies were mixed with a second double-bogey to card an even-par 72 and make the cut.

As the conditions got harder still for Saturday’s final round, with only four of the surviving 62-strong field breaking 70.

But Turner (23) showed his growing experience on the circuit as he dropped just one shot, while picking up two birdies, in a consistent and controlled round of 71 to make strides up the leaderboard to 36th.

He currently sits 38th on the Tour’s order of merit, with the top 60 qualifying for the season-ending Tour Championships in Desert Springs, Spain.