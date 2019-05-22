Angela Peaks for her first marathon race

Angela Thompson chose the White Peak Trail Marathon for her first-ever attempt at the 26-plus-mile distance.

The course ran through the Southern Peak District, with Skegness and District Running Club member Angela clocking 3:27.25 on Saturday, finishing the fourth lady overall and first in her age category.

Maurice Tompkins and Steve Fruen.

This result also saw Angela claim a ‘Good for Age’ placing for the London Marathon.

Also on Saturday, The Paras 10-miler in Colchester commenced.

It is a multi-terrain race, with many obstacles and competitors carrying a 35kg bag.

SADRC’s Maurice Tompkins and Steve Fruen completed it in warm conditions.

Colin Chambers.

On Sunday, the club’s serial marathon runner Guy Hatton completed the Richmond Marathon, which consisted of three laps of Richmond Park.

This was Guy’s 46th marathon and he rated the course very highly, finishing with a great time of 4:23.50.

Brian and Louise Darrington also took SADRC on tour to Bedford to complete the Sycamore Spring Six-Hour Challenge, running through the Forest Of Marston Vale and Millennium Country Park.

The idea of the race is to complete as many of the 4.38-mile loops in the six hour time limit.

Brian and Louise Darrington.

They both ran a marathon distance, Brian clocking a PB marathon time of 4:06.00 while Louise finished her marathon in 5:41.25.

Following a seven-month break, Colin Chambers returned to compete at the Swaffham 10k.

The scenic out-and-back course saw Colin take it steady, but winning his age category in a time of 50 minutes.

Chris Sweeney ran the Race for Life this weekend in Cleethorpes.

The 10k race raised funds for Cancer Research.

The Tough Mudder obstacle course at Belvoir Castle saw Dawn Allen and Abby Herdman run the nine-mile, 26-obstacle race on Sunday.

They were raising money for cancer charity CLIC Sargeant, while clubmates Rebecca Grice and Julie Goodwin also took on the tough challenge.

For further details of the club visit www.skegnessanddistrictrc.co.uk