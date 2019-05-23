Alford Wheelers host Hilly 25 TT

Alford Wheelers hosted their first open event of the season on Sunday, their Hilly 25 Time Trial.

With some fast riders turning up, organisers had to put the start back half-an-hour owing to fog.

The winner was Joe Laverick, a young cyclist from leading UK team Madison Genesis, who scorched to a new course record of 52min 38secs.

The home club’s top three were Craig Lamb who registered 1hr 03min 16secs, Pete Odling (1.07.54), and Brendan Thomas (1.13.41).

Unfortunately Paul Ripley, who was riding very well, had to retire from the race owing to mechanical problems.

Last Tuesday saw the first evening race held in good weather for Alford Wheelers Cycling Club and the numbers improved approved accordingly for those taking part.

A guest rider took the spoils, A. Tuplin of Ellmore Factory Racing who clocked a time of 22min 48secs.

He was followed by two Alford Wheelers in close formation – Andrew Coney who recorded 22.57, and Stuart Hardy (23.02). The remaining nine riders all returned excellent results.

Wheelers are next expected to be in action on Thursday (tomorrow) in an inter-club competition against the Sleaford Wheelers.

The event will be held at Revesby with a 7pm start.