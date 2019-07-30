Alford Wheelers Cycling Club chairman breaks 39-year record

Alford Wheelers Cycling Club chairman Pete Odling rode into the record books last weekend after a energy-sapping long-distance ride.

Pete took on the club’s 12-hour record, chasing a mark which had stood for 37 years, and in deteriorating conditions added four miles to the previous record.

Club chairman Pete started his individual attempt to ride into the club’s record register early on Sunday morning at 6.33am precisely.

To break the long-standing record for the distance covered in half-a-day, he had to beat a mammoth 228 miles.

Conditions were good for the first eight hours, but then the heavens started to open with intermittent heavy showers.

Coming into the last hour of his sweat and toil he rode past his travelling supporters, telling them he was not going to do it, to which he was told in no uncertain terms that he could and he would.

Their predictions were proved to be correct as he covered a total of 232 miles at an average pace of more than 19mph.

The club wishes to thank Alex Colman for his mentoring of Pete throughout the whole ride.

* There was a good turnout for the Wheelers’ latest league race on the Gunby course last Tuesday.

The evening featured two personal best performances from Jess Leeman who stopped the clock in 28min 09secs, and Terry Dodsworth who registered 25.20.

Jensen Windsor also set a course best time for the season of 23.12.

Andrew Coney topped a great race with a time of 22.48, just nine seconds quicker than runner-up Stuart Hardy (22.57), with Jensen Windsor completing a closely-matched top three.