Alford off the mark but are yet to start

The weather played havoc with Alford and District CC’s schedule on Saturday.

The Firsts are still waiting tobegin their Lincs ECB Premier campaign.

After beginning with a bye week this weekend’s contest at Scunthorpe Town was a washout.

Both sides were awarded five points, which at least gets the side off the mark, even if they are yet to play.

The Seconds’s contest at home to Horncastle was abandoned.

Horncastle had posted 192-6 and Alford were on 133-3 when the contest came to an abrupt halt.

On Saturday the Firsts host defending champions Bracebridge Heath (noon) before travelling to Louth for Winkworth Cup T20 action on Monday, Bracebridge the other side in the three-team round robin.

On Sunday the East Lidsey XI host Holton Le Clay.

Louth’s Women’s XI recorded a nine-wicket win over their Alford and District CC counterparts last Wednesday at London Road.

Suzanne Kelleher top scred with 10 for the visitors as they ended their 15 overs on 46-4.

Wickets were taken by Carly Rush (two), Sarah Hunt and Lily Dicker.

Louth reached 47-1 in the ninth over, aided by Dicker (13) and Lydia Norton (12 not out).

Poppy Rowthorn took the wicket of Dicker.

The women’s team were beaten by nine wickets as they hosted Market Rasen on Friday evening.

Mandy Bluff (14) helped the hosts to 41-8 before Rasen responded by posting 42 runs within the opening four overs.

Becky Brooker (18) and Amy Halloran (14) did the damage.