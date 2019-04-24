Alford CC ready to begin campaign

Alford and District CC Firsts will begin their Lincs ECB Premier campaign on Saturday as they travel to face Scunthorpe.

Action got underway this weekend, but with Grimsby dropping out of the competition Alford were left kicking their heels.

Opponents Scunthorpe, meanwhile, wasted no time in getting into the swing of things as they recorded a one-run victory over Woodhall Spa.

Alford recently claimed a friendly win over Freiston, Leake and Leverton with Tasmanian Lloyd Batchelor hitting a century and Jack Wightwick adding 53.

Andrew White led the bowling as he took three wickets.

Saturday’s action at Heslam Park will begin at noon.

Alford Seconds will entertain Horncastle on Saturday as both teams begin their Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division campaigns.

The contest will get underway at 1.30pm.

Sunday sees the East Lindsey XI travel to face Grimoldby at Priory Lane (1.30pm).

Alford Ladies face a Lincolnshire Women’s Cricket League double this week.

Tonight they hit the road to face Louth at London Road (6pm) before Friday sees the arrival of Market Rasen (6.15pm).