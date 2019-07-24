A nine-minute PB

A Skegness and District Running Club trio travelled to Nottingham for the inaugural 401 Running Festival at Sherwood Pines.

Participants can run up to 26.2 miles throughout the weekend.

Jimmy Hearn, Emmajean Hearn and Rebecca Grice. G8zsSPXFReVIvFIGJDwC

Rebecca Grice ran the 5k followed by the half marathon two hours later.

Emmajean and Jimmy Hearn joined her in the half, Emmajean knocking a huge nine minutes off her PB (1:59.46) and Jimmy clocking a PB 2:08.30. Rebecca finished in 2:29.48.

Alistair Frost ran a time of 48.02 at the Little Cawthorpe Emma-Jayne Memorial Country 10k on Sunday, raising more than £2,000 for the Neurosurgical Ward at Hull RI.

The latest ASDA Foundation Jane Tomlinson 10k round took place in Burnley this weekiend, where Dave Kenyon finished in a time of 50.28, 22nd in his age category.

The Round Donny Run, a multi-stage trail race over 21 miles of footpaths and trials, took palce in Doncaster.

Helen and Charlie Luff finished in under three hours.

Sunday also saw the fourth edition of the Orsted Great Grimsby 10k, with 57 SADRC runners taking part.

The first club male to complete the fast and flat road run was Mark Sands (35.13) claiming 22nd place overall and the first place prize for the MV45 category.

Darren Weston (42.14) and Brian Darrington (42.37) followed him over the line while the fastest ladies were Angela Thompson (43.47 PB, 3rd FV45), Gail Davies (48.03 PB) and Leanne Rickett (49.17).

Darrell Brown (43.12) and Guy Hatton (49.34) also achived PBs.

Other results: Charlotte Armsby (52.23 PB), Georgina Bache (52.30 PB), Sarah Millburn (52.47 PB), David Sydenham (52.24), Amy Lambley (55.01 PB), Craig Tuplin (57.51 PB), Abby Herdman (1:14.30 PB).

Two club members completed 100k ultramarathons last weekend.

Mark Lyon took on the Peak District Ultra, clocking 13 hours 56 mins and coming 59th out of the 521 entries.

Meanwhile, Maurice Tompkins, who is over 70, ran the Race to the Stones, which finishes at the Avebury Stone Circle, finishing in 25 hours 49 mins.

At the Spilsby Show six-mile race, 23 SADRC runners competed, claiming five trophies.

Mark Sands (33.37) was first overall and first in his age group, also winning the team trophy with Darren Westen (41.10) and Andy Shelton (42.56).

Gail Davies (47.04 PB) and Sam Fox (55.27) both won age categories.

Other finishers: Martin Chapman 44.00, Ian Kocko 47.26, Leanne Rickett 47.27, Lee Cook 48.17, Guy Hatten 48.58, Richard Johnson 49.44, Chris Hurst 49.52, Jeff Shelton 50.26, Gary Dembrey 51.52, Shawn Thomas 53.37, Natalie Mitchell 54.58, Kate Howard 55.19, Sarah Smith 55.57, Sarah Thomas 57.47, Becky Hobson 59.05, Ian Walker 59.21, Noel Bradley 1.01.00 and Helena Shelton 1.06.00.