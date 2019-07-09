501s overcome Dartvaders

There was an excellent game in the Sid Dennis and Sons Darts League Skegness’ Web Signs Division One as Ex Service 501s beat visitors Dartvaders.

There were almost 70 sheet shots and some great finishes.

Jordan Chambers (2x100, 125, 135 and 3x140, 17 darter) mde his debut for the away side, winning 2-1 against Pete Evans (4x100, 120, 140, 100 finish, 18 darter).

Carl Abbiss (11 sheet shots including 100 and 110 finish), Gordy Smith (11 including a 122 finish) and Scott Sutton (7 and an 18 darter) made sure the 501s picked up the points to win 7-3.

Dartvaders had captain Wayne Clarke, Scott Smith and Dave Brewin also throwing well.

Defending champions Matadors beat visitors Liberal Lads 7-3, hitting no less than five 180s.

Sam Hewson and Nathan Careless threw two each while James Janney hit the other.

Sam also hit 11 other ton-plus scores and threw an 18-dart pairs leg with Jonathan Thorndike (100, 115, 2x125_.

Nathan hit 10 other scores including a 118 finish and a 15 dart leg.

For the Liberal, Rick Seaman hit eight sheet shots, Paul Gelder eight, Bradley Martin nine ad Gordon Mcquillan eight.

Jewson Seaview romped to a 9-1 victory at home to Belly Endz with high scores from Martin Bell (4x100, 2x125, 135, 2x140), David Tuplin (4x100, 125, 137), Mark Forman (2x100, 125, 2x140), Lee Yates (3x100, 140) and Shaun Drury (100, 125, 135, 140).

Rob O’Brien (100, 2x140) won the Raiders’ game against Lee Yates.

In the Piper Window Systems Ltd Division Two, Ex Service AA’s moved level on points with leaders Gun Slingers after beating Vine Aces 8-2.

David Reding (100, 121) took the first singles but the AA’s bounced back with good scores from Mark Carter (100, 105, 120, 122, 125, 3x140), Wayne Burles (5x100, 121, 125, 129) and Andy Hardy (2x100, 2x140 and 110 finish).

Liberal Us were beaten 6-4 by visitors Cricket Club.

Alistair Ainsworth (4x100), Hayley Reeson (2x100, 121), Paul Fox (2x100, 2x121, 123), Stewart Giles (100, 123), Matt Reeson (100, 121) and Paul Butcher Lucas (2x100, 2x125, 140) scored well in the contest.

There was a close contest at the Railroad Club as the Cobras faced Pensioners.

It was all square after the singles with Cobras’ Paul Smith (180) and Andy Thompson (4x100 135) in form.

Pensioners took both the pairs to lead 4-2 but the Cobras stunned their opponents to take all four of the singles to end up 6-4 winners.

Thompson hit a 100 finish while Pensioners had Graham Froud (2x100, 122, 140), Graham Fitton (100, 2x140) and Darren Taylor (3x100, 102, 120, 121, 140 and 117 finish) throwing well.