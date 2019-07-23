501 take top spot

The 501s made the most of Matadors’ bye week to go top of the Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Skegness Darts League’s Web Signs Division One.

They claimed a 9-1 success against Liberal Lads in a contest with more than 70 sheet shots and a smattering of quick legs.

Gordon McQuillan (117, 2x123, 125, 4x140) was the Lads’ only success although Robert Harker (105, 140), Rick Seaman (7x100, 123) and Bradley Martin (6x100, 104, 123, 2x125, 135, 140) had good scores on the sheet.

Scott Sutton (8x100, 102, 105,125, 140, 19 dart leg), Carl Abbiss (5x100, 121, 2x125, 140 and 2x16 dart legs), Gordon Smith (5x100, 111, 115, 120, 125, 135, 180), Pete Evans (4x100, 110, 100 finish and an 18 darter) and Chris Fletcher (4x100) threw well for the 501s.

The 501s now lead by a point but face Matadors this week.

Dartvaders and Belly Endz clashed at the Highwayman, the two sides settling for a 5-5 draw.

Dartvaders led 4-2 going into the final round of singles, but Lee Yates (2x100, 135, 140), Mark Forman (3x100, 135, 3x140, 17 and 19 darter) and Martin Bell (10x100, 109, 140, 180, 14 and 19 dart legs) put Belly Endz in the driving seat.

But Vaders captain Wayne Clarke (6x100, 2x125, 2x140 and maximum) beat Shaun Drury (4x100, 120, 125, 140) to force a draw.

Dartvaders also had Scott Smith (4x100), Dave Brewin (6x100, 3x140) and Lee Dore Snr (12x100, 125, 2x140 and an 18 dart leg) throwing well.

The basement battle saw Jewson Seaview Raiders took on Spitfires.

Raiders’ Kieran Steven Emsen (3x100, 121, 125, 140, 180) and Peter East (2x100, 125, 140) scored well before the Spitfires took both the doubles to lead 4-2, and then won three of the last four singles to run out 7-3 victors, with Lee Woods (5x100, 117, 133), Tom Thornton (4x100, 101, 140) and Ken Wilson (4x100, 123) on the sheet.

Raiders also had Rob O’Brien (4x100, 135, 140) on the scoresheet.

In the Piper Window Systems Ltd Division Two, Cricket Club couldn’t field a team against Vine Aces so forfeited the match 7-3.

Leaders Gunslingers dished out a 9-1 hammering to in-form Railroad Cobras, aided by A. Scott (2x100, 120), Mark Williams (5x100, 125, 140), D. Butler (100, 140) and S.E. Butler (100, 2x121, 123, 2x125, 132, 140 and an 18 darter).

Second-place Ex Service AAs were involved in a good game against the Travellers, with the AAs ending up 7-3 winners.

Wayne Burles (4x100, 121, 125), James Richards (100, 140), Mark Carter (3x100, 140) and Scott Millar (3x100, 140) did the damage while the Travellers had Anne Gelder (6x100, 121), Ricky Gelder (100, 125) and Mary Latham (3x100) doing well.

AA’s and Gunslingers meet next match, both unbeaten and only a point separating them.

Liberal Us stunned the Pensioners as they took a 3-1 lead with Hayley Reeson (100, 132), James Lee Jenkins (133, 134, 140) and Stewart Giles (120, 125) doing well.

When the doubles were shared it meant the Liberal were 4-2 up going into the final set of singles.

Darren Taylor got the better of Steve Gillings to pull it back to 4-3, but Hayley beat Ray Bettison (100, 125) to put the Liberal 5-3 up.

However, Gary Garton (6x100, 118, 112 finish) and Graham Froud (111, 123, 140) won their games to force a draw.