Narrow defeat for Alford and District CC

Alford and District CC remain in the bottom two of the Lincs ECB Premier following an agonisingly-close defeat to Boston.

Sri Lankan Ishan Jayaratne’s 96 proved the difference as Boston were on 169 before being dismissed, the hosts all out for 156.

Steve Kirkham (4-41) and Andrew White (4-48) were the pick of the bowlers, with Nick Bennett adding (2-33).

Andrew White posted 81 runs as Alford came close to the win which would have lifted them out of the drop zone.

Support came from Rikki Bovey (37) and Steve Kirkham (11) but Boston’s Scott Elleray was the thorn in their side, claiming seven wickets.

Alford Seconds claimed a six-wicket success at Keelby Seconds in the Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division.

Justin Owen (3-22) and Douglas Porter-Robinson (1-39) played their part in reducing the hosts to 162-5, Owen adding a run out.

Alford wrapped up the win in the 31st over with half centuries for openers Graham Codd (56) and Neil Calvert (50).

Andrew Bluff (19 not out) and Owen (14 not out) saw Alford over the line on 166-4.