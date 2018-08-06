Narrow defeat for Alford and District CC

Alford and District CC remain in the Lincs ECB Premier’s bottom two following a narrow defeat at Scunthorpe.

Victory in north Lincolnshire could have seen Alford leapfrog their opponents, but a 28-run defeat leaves them trailing third-bottom Louth by 13 points with six matches to go.

The away side limited their opponents to 162-9 from their 50 overs, Steve Kirkham taking four wickets for the loss of 63 runs.

Andrew White (3-31), Rikki Bovey and Nick Bennett also claimed victims.

In response, Alford were dismissed for 134 in the 43rd over.

Andrew White’s 58 gave the side hope, while George Gregory (22) and Joshua Hallam (11) added support.

The Firsts travel to Lindum on Saturday (noon).

Alford Seconds left Haxey with a 65-run defeat.

The hosts were dismissed for 147 in this Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division contest after Alford’s Justin Owen claimed eight wickets for the loss of 24 runs.

Ethan Codd and Douglas Porter-Robinson added wickets.

But with the bat Alford were gone for 82, Callum McGilloway top scoring with 14.

The Seconds host Scunthorpe Thirds on Saturday (1.30pm).

Alford ended the weekend with a win on Sunday, their East Lindsey XI defeating South Bank by 77 runs.

Rikki Bovey’s 75 and an unbeaten 57 from Bradley McGilloway helped the hosts to 177-7 off their 40 overs.

South Bank’s innings ended on 100, Fergus Bluff (5-27) and Bradley McGilloway (2-13) the pick of the bowlers.