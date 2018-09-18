World’s biggest for duathletes

Skegness Tri Club’s Pete Nicholls and John Caborn made the journey to London to take part in the world’s biggest duathlon.

Richmond Park is the race venue and, with two different distances to enter, it is a very popular event.

John Caborn on the bike leg at the Richmond Park duathlon.

The London races are held on closed roads so it appeals to novice and elite multi-sport athletes.

With warm weather and a hilly course it was a tough event for both members.

Pete won his race entry in a competition and John decided to accompany him and race the sprint distance whilst he was there.

Results: Full distance (10km run, 40km bike, 5km run) - Pete Nicholls 2:49.04; Sprint distance (5km run, 20km bike, 5km run) - John Caborn 1:36.30.

Also racing at the weekend was Ellie Norman, competing at the Humber Coastal Half Marathon. Again warm windy weather made this race a big challenge.

The 13.2-mile run starts and finishes on Cleethorpes sea front and the course takes athletes through beautiful countryside on flat roads.

Ellie completed the race in 2:26.