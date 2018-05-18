World darts champion Scott set to visit town

Two-time world darts champion Scott Waites will be in action in Skegness this weekend.

On Saturday he will be at the SeaviewPub, Skegness from 1pm for a darts and chilli event.

There will also be a money-in, money-out knockout at the Seaview from 7.30pm.

On Sunday, Waites will be in action at Boston’s The Eagle for a darts and curry event.

The action begins at 1pm.

Tickets for both events cost £10 each and are available from Chris on 07789 405 588.

Charlie Kemp secured his place in the final Seaview £1000 competition on June 30, with more qualifiers coming up.

Further qualifiers: May 24 - Skegness Ex Servicemen’s Club (8pm); May 26 - The Royal Oak, Candlesby (1.30pm); May 27 - The Highwayman Inn (3pm); June 2 - The Aanchor, Friskney (1.30pm); June 7 - Skegness Ex Servicemen’s Club (8pm); June 9 - SeaviewPub, Skegness (1.30pm); June 10 - Skegness Liberal Social Club (1.30pm); June 12 - Duke of Wellington Midville (7.30pm); June 23 - Skegness Liberal Social Club (1.30pm); June 24 - SeaviewPub, Skegness (1.30pm).