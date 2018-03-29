Wolfie on hand to congratulate winners

More than 400 players, aging from 11 to 75, competed at the third Lincolnshire Family Darts Festival.

The event was hosted by the Golden Palm resort in partnership with Dartsevent4u, with competors from across England vying for their share of the £7,000 prize fund.

Last Sunday was finals day, with guest star Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams helping out with the presentation and treating the crowd to some top-quality exhibition games.

Help for Heroes and the Prostate Cancer Trust also benefitted from money raised.

Stand out performances came from Leighton Bennett (Lincoln), who won the youth final and was also knocked out in the men’s singles by eventual winner Carl Abbiss (Skegness).

Leighton was rewarded with a free return stay at the Golden Palm to defend his title in October.

Results: Mixed Pairs - Neil Birkin & Beckie Edmeades beat Adam Cousins & Kerry Brown; Over 60s - Ron Grant beat Ron Mold; Youth - Leighton Bennett beat Fred Box; Ladies’ Pairs - Julie Pitchford & Jane Densley beat Donna Gleed & Tammy Mackenzie; Men’s Pairs - Evan Wilson & Robbie Ellis beat Nathan Derry & Matt Padgett; Ladies’ Singles - Jane Densely beat Donna Gleed; Men’s Singles - Carl Abbiss beat Chris Lacey.

The next event will be the Autumn Lincolnshire Family Darts Festival on October 5.