Windsor closes the gap on race rival

Up-and-coming cyclist Jensen Windsor could be set for a big new year after closing the gap on his main rival for a county title.

The young Alford Wheelers rider closed the gap on the Lincolnshire Cyclo-Cross League leader to just nine points following an excellent performance in the penultimate race of the league season at Bardney.

Windsor went onto the race as the form rider following his victory in the Lincolnshire Trophy Day Series seven days earlier at Binbrook, and rode to a strong second place at Bardney in a field of 27 riders.

In doing so he beat the current league leader, as well as a National League top 10 rider, into third place.

Despite slipping a chain on the sixth lap, he managed to push the race leader hard into the final lap, gaining 20 seconds on him before crossing the line in runners-up position.

The performance showed excellent stamina as the quickest rider on the final lap of a very fast race which saw only five of the 27 riders completing the seven laps.

The final race of the season takes place at Scunthorpe, on Sunday, December 30.

Jensen still has four more races to compete in January at regional level and has also qualified for the National Championships which take place in Kent next month.