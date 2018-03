George Wilson won the year five boys’ race at the Leicestershire and Rutland County Primary Schools Championships and National Final.

Competing at Prestwold Hall, Loughborough, the Richmons School pupil was one of 2,200 runners who had entered.

From his field of 266 competitors, George - who runs for Cleethorpes and District Athletics Club - succeeded over the challenging 1,800m course.

George was presented with his medal and trophy by European and World medalist Jenny Meadows.