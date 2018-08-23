Wheelers competition remains hot

Competition remains hot for Alford Wheelers Cycling Club in both local leagues, and open competition.

Last Tuesday saw two more personal best performances for Jenson Windsor, who set a time of 23min 42secs, and Adam Reeder who clocked a season’s best time of 24min 47secs.

The following day the multisport Lincssquad club held their first end-of-season two-up race over 10 miles in Scunthorpe.

The Wheelers were represented by Barbara Odlin and Sandra Colman, riding together for the first time, who returned a creditable time of 29min 52secs.

The LRRA 25 Championship had to be shortened owing to temporary traffic lights not being moved in time for the course to be ridden in full.

A field of 78 riders started a reduced 19-mile circuit in very windy conditions. The winning time was 40min 11secs, with Sam Bradley the fastest of the Alford riders in 14th overall in 43min 37secs.

Paul Ripley bounced back from a series of injuries this season with a time of 47min 54secs for 27th place, and Pete Odlin came in 36th in 49min 55secs.

Tracey Wilkinson was third lady home in a time of 57min 31secs.

n There are just three more weeks of Alford Wheelers league races left before it’s all change to their cyclo-cross teams.