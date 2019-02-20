What a Guy! Seville challenge for Hatton

Skegness and District Running Club’s Guy Hatton hit sunny Spain to compete in the Seville Marathon.

Described as the flattest in Europe, the marathon starts and finishes in the Olympic Stadium, on La Cartuja Island, with the route taking runners though the city streets, crossing the mighty Guadalquivir River on four separate points.

Guy Hatton. YQIiBB2wJDREjdUCYrSc

It was Guy’s first marathon of the year and also his first one in Skegness and District colours.

Despite the heat, he finished in a brilliant 4:32.00.

Back in the UK, 16 runners took part in the Stamford St Valentine’s 30k on a course that winds its way through local villages on a challenging rural route.

First back for the club was Mark Sands, who finished fourth overall and also won his age category, clocking up an impressive time of 1:48.07.

Kerry and Bob Green. uUYnNtIo81q4-4sBfuva

Second back for the club in 11th overall was Will Kelly (1:55.17 PB).

First lady back for the club was Angela Thompson (2:26.45) while clocking up course PBs were Mark Lyon (2:22.29) and Martin Chapman (2:30.12).

Other finishers were Paul Jackson (2:01.11), Andy Shelton (2:19.49), Darrell Ashley Brown (2:35.36), Leanne Rickett (2:37.52), Ian Kocko (2:41.01), Charlie Luff (2:57.24), Helen Luff (2:56.03), Gail Davies (3:09.12), Sam Fox (3:09.14), Charmane Holgate (3:09.16) and Jayne Wallis (3:24.52).

The return of the Leicestershire Half Marathon at Prestwold Hall, saw Darren Weston (1:29.00), Bob Green (1:52.31) and Kerry Bird Green (2:04.35) compete.

Ruth Maydell took on the Castle Combe CHILLY 10k, clocking 1:19.05.

Skegness and District Running Club has training nights in Skegness, Spilsby, Boston and Horncastle.

For more information visit www.sadrc.co.uk