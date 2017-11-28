Week to savour for the blue and whites

Midlands 4 East (North)

Skegness 1sts 31

Ashfield 31

Skegness Rugby Club pulled off a tremendous result against Midlands 4 leaders Asfield.

The 31-31 draw proved that on their day the side, currently bottom of the table, can be a match for any opposition.

Skegness are now three points behind second-bottom Boston, who they travel to face on Saturday.

Kick off will be at 2.15pm.

Market Rasen 3rds 7

Skegness 2nds 40

Trips to Market Rasen usually have one result, lots of pain and very few points.

However, on this occasion the tables were very much turned as Skegness Seconds left with a 40-7 victory over the red and greens’ thirds.

“I have nothing but admiration for the men that represented our town this afternoon,” said a proud vice-captain Mach.

“Sometimes you have to look into each and every player’s eyes to find out how much they are prepared to give and, with places in the first team up for grabs due to injuries, there is that little bit more on the line.”

Some might say it was the perfect playing conditions for a game of rugby.

Being calm and dry, neither team could use the elements to their advantage.

It was clear from the off that the experience of Spears, Ongly, Machin and Higgingbottom were going to ensure Skegness’s set plays today were concrete.

With these solid foundation set, the back line were guarantee a decent percentage of the ball to play with.

However, only early, vital tackles by Rayes and Birch in open play kept the home team from taking the lead.

Gradually the seaside’s found an extra gear and when they did, it signalled trouble for Rasen.

Winning their own scrum, tough and hard hitting Lampard - all the qualities you would wish for from your number eight - bullied his way over to score the first points of the day.

The conversion took the score to 7-0 in Skegness’ favour.

The second try came no more than five minutes later.

Constant pressure from the blue and whites ensured Rasen were camped in their own half for large parts of the first half.

A ball turned over from a scrum on the home team’s 22 caused panic throughout the hosts’ ranks.

After conceding a penalty, Cameron jnr smelt blood and, knowing he had a free kick to nothing, used it.

The finely timed kick was read majestically by outside centre Buxton, who patiently waited for the bounce.

This patience was rewarded when the ball sprang back into his arms.

Diving over the white line Skegness recorded the second try, again converted to make it 14-0 at half time.

At half time Skegness should have been happy.

However, they knew the game should have been dead and buried.

Was the lack of points logged going to haunt them in the second period?

It seems Skegness had nothing to worry about as the second half was a similar affair to the first.

The impact of substitute Mason at half time had immediate effect as he weaved his way around the Rasen defence to make his score look much simpler than it actually was.

Cameron snr, playing inside centre, had enjoyed getting the better of his opposite man all afternoon.

On this occasion he called a switch with his brother, using him as a battering ram.

And with help of his effective hand off, managed to record Skegness’s next try.

This took the tally to 28-0.

By now Skegness felt comfortable and produced some great phases of play.

Brave rucking by father and son pairing Haigh, lead to a great solo try for Buxton who sprinted from the halfway line to record a brace of tries for himself.

The honour of the last try was awarded to non-other than veteran and longstanding member Trev Hill.

A line out thrown in by Hill was won by West, who cleverly handed the ball straight back to Hill.

The veteran ran hard and dragged two players over before dropping over the line.

Another conversion took the score to 40-0.

Rasen recorded a late score but had to settle for a 40-7 scoreline.

SKEGNESS: Hill, Speirs, Ongly, Machin, Bently, Higgingbottom, Stevenson, Mawer, J. Cameron, Whitwham, West, R. Cameron, Reyes, Buxton, Birch, East, Wale, Warner, L. Haigh, C. Haigh.