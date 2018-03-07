Undefeated QEGS team earn rugby title

The successful QEGS team.

The team are undefeated this season and beat Banovallum in the final by seven tries to one.

This is the second year running the Alford school team has won the district league for this age group.

Coach Clive Lindsay said: “I am delighted with the commitment and dedication to rugby the boys have shown this year.

“Winning the league is a reflection of the hard work put in by the boys and they should be immensely proud of what they have achieved.”

The team is looking forward to taking part in the County Sevens tournament later this term, where they hope to emulate their success.