Typhoons and crashes disrupt Hickman

Peter Hickman’s NRT48 BMW team crossed the line 21st at the Suzuka Hour World Endurance race in Japan on Sunday, the night after a typhoon hit.

In a race disrupted for more than an hour by the course car for various crashes and oil spills, Hickman, Kenny Foray and Julian de Costa finally concluded their eventful race.

It was the first time Willoughby rider Hickman had been to the Japanese circuit, but the team completed qualifying in 19th and still managed to complete the eight-hour event safely.

“What a place and what a finish to a race,” Hickman said.

“The Völpker NRT#48 team has been amazing this year and we had a great bike for the FIM Endurance World Championship EWC.

“We finished in 21st place after a typhoon hit the night before the race, a wet start, a stop go penalty for having two generators instead of one at the start, then a slight issue on the bike which set us back about eight minutes.

“The weather was a bit shocking and we spent most of the fifth hour under safety car due to a few incidents in constant rain.”

Hickman will be back in action on home soil this weekend, competing at Thruxton in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

Thruxton timetable: Friday - free practice one 10.05am, free practice two 2.35pm; Saturday - free practice three 10.15am, qualifying 4pm; Sunday - warm-up 10.50am, race one (20 laps) 1.30pm, race two (20 laps) 4.30pm.