Two Knockhill top 10s for Hickman

Superbike racer Peter Hickman endured a tough weekend at Knockhill where he scored a brace of 10th places in round five on the British Superbike championship.

The Scottish circuit is notoriously short and twisty making overtaking difficult.

Hickman, from Willoughby, was suffering from technical problems with the Smiths Racing BMW and was unable to match the pace of the leading pack of riders.

He did however manage to make it through to the second phase of qualifying but was placed 16th and started race one from a lowly sixth row grid position.

But Hickman has dedication to his sport, dug deep and managed to power his way through to complete the 30 lap affair in 10th place to pick up six championship points.

Hickman was placed on row four of the starting grid for race two and again had to force his way through the field.

He lost a place to James Ellison on the first lap and circulated in 13th place through to 19 laps distance when he benefitted from the retirement of Josh Brookes.

On lap 24 he managed to pass Luke Mossey to take up 11th place and when Brad Ray retired on lap 26 he was elevated up to 10th place.

He remained in that position through the final four laps to pick up another six championship points.

The 12 points gained by Hickman move him up the rider standings to 11th on 52 points.

Hickman said: “It’s been a really tough weekend for myself and the team so a massive thank you to them as they have really dug deep and worked hard over the entire weekend to try and find out what we were missing.

“We never quite found it, but we did improve and considering we were so far back in qualifying, to take two 10th places is OK as it could have been a lot worse.

“We will work hard again to ensure Brands Hatch is better.”

Darren Jones, team co-ordinator, added: “It was another tough weekend where we made a lot of unusual changes to the bike but no matter what we tried, the lap times never came.

“The team kept their spirits up and worked through a number of things to improve the lap consistently for race pace.

“We now look forward to Brands Hatch which is a track that should suit our bike better.”

The next round is at Brands Hatch on the full circuit over the weekend of July 20-22.