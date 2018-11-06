Turner scoops top sportsman award

Professional golfer Ashton Turner has been recognised for his fine season with a top honour at the Lincolnshire Sports Awards last week.

Turner was named Sportsman of the Year at the ceremony, organised by Active Lincolnshire, which was held in Lincoln on Thursday.

The night honoured athletes, coaches and volunteers who have made a difference to sport and physical activity over the past year in the county.

The bash was attended by 350 people from clubs, organisations, businesses and schools.

The Alford golfer, who took up the sport at Kenwick Park Golf Club, where he remains an honorary member, played on the EuroPro and Challenge tour in his second season as a pro.

It was asuccessful year and he picked up a total of three top-10 finishes.

But the highlight of his season came in July when Turner made his Major debut at the Open Championship at Carnoustie, having stormed to a brilliant victory in final qualifying.

Despite failing to make the cut and play at the weekend at the famous Scottish course, it was an invaluable experience for the 22-year-old, who was interviewed at length by several broadcasters.

Turner ended the season strongly, finishing tied for 27th at the Tour Championships last month, having picked up his biggest payday of the year at the end of August when he finished in a tied for seventh at the Irish Masters.

However, Turner was unable to book his place in the final round of European Tour Qualifying School this week.

Competing at Alenda Golf, Alicante he finished the four rounds in tied for 46th.

He began well on the par-72 course, carding 70 on Friday.

Saturday’s round of 75, followed by 73 on Sunday, proved costly.

However, Turner responded well to finish Monday’s final round in 69 shots for an overall score of -1.