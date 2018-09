Alford golfer Ashton Turner left the PGA EuroPro Tour’s Prem Group Irish Open with a cheque for £1,250.

Turner, who is attached to Kenwick Park GC, finished in joint seventh overall following rounds of 68, 71 and 70 on the par-72 course.

He was competing at the Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort, near Dublin.

The tournament was won by Mark Young (-9),

Young claimed his third championship victory of the year following a three-way play-off.