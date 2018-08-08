Triathlon trio take on the world’s biggest

Three members of Skegness Triathlon Club competed in the world’s biggest triathlon event.

Different distance triathlons were held over the weekend at London’s Excel Centre, with more than 13,000 competitors taking part.

Skeg Tri Club members David Johnson, Lee St Quinton and Matt Wain were all taking part in the Olympic-plus race on Sunday.

With a start time of 7am it was an early alarm call, and they gathered in the Excel Centre with wetsuits on ready to start. The swim was in open water in the docks, one lap totalling 1,500m.

This is followed by a quick run to the transition area to find their bikes amongst hundreds of others there.

The bike leg was on closed roads through the city centre to Westminster, with some fantastic city skyline views to look at.

The bike leg totalled 80k and covered three loops of the course.

A three-lap run totaling 10k completed the event, alongside of the docks where the support from spectators is much appreciated.

The hot weather made the run hard going but the three friends all crossed the finish line in high spirits.

St Quinton was first home in 3:57.50, followed by Wain 4:07.50 and Johnson 4:35.22.