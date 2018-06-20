Triathletes take on the Woodhall Sprint event

Two members of Skegness Triathlon Club competed in the Dambuster Triathlon at Rutland Water on Saturday.

The race is Olympic distance, starting with a 1,500m swim in the lake, then a 42k bike leg, finishing with a 10k run around the lake and across the dam.

This popular event was established in 2002 and husband-and-wife triathletes Melanie and Alan Wheeler describe it as their favourite race.

Alan was the first of the two Skegness athletes to finish, clocking a time of 2 hours 25 minutes 49 seconds.

Melanie crossed the line in 2:59.47.

Seventeen members of Skegness Triathlon Club spent Father’s Day racing at the Woodhall Spa Sprint Triathlon.

The field of more than 850 competitors included first-time triathletes, seasoned regulars, veterans and GB athletes.

The sprint triathlon opened with a 400m swim in the outdoor pool at Jubilee Park.

This was followed by a 24k bike ride through the villages of Thornton and Horsington, the event concluding with a 5k run.

John Irving and Michael Clark deserve special mention.

John won the 65+ male age category and Michael, at 75, was one of the oldest competitors to finish the event.

Skegness times at Woodhall: Lee St Quinton 1:13.11, Ash Epton 1:14.36, Peter Nicholls 1:15.36, Matthew Wain 1:15.47, Michael Irving 1:19.08, Mark Smith 1:21.12, John Irving 1:21.54, David Johnson 1:22.22, Michyla Clark 1:26.43, David Freeman 1:27.55, Melanie Wheeler 1:28.12, Hayley Smith 1:31.29, Amber Spiers 1:32.31, Michael Pell 1:33.24, Jay Harding 1:34.07, Michael Clark 1:41.02, Jackie Rhodes 1:41.03