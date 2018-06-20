Triathletes take on the Woodhall Sprint event

Michyla Clark, Ash Epton, Pete Nicholls, Lee St Quinton, Melanie Wheeler after the race
Michyla Clark, Ash Epton, Pete Nicholls, Lee St Quinton, Melanie Wheeler after the race

Two members of Skegness Triathlon Club competed in the Dambuster Triathlon at Rutland Water on Saturday.

The race is Olympic distance, starting with a 1,500m swim in the lake, then a 42k bike leg, finishing with a 10k run around the lake and across the dam.

This popular event was established in 2002 and husband-and-wife triathletes Melanie and Alan Wheeler describe it as their favourite race.

Alan was the first of the two Skegness athletes to finish, clocking a time of 2 hours 25 minutes 49 seconds.

Melanie crossed the line in 2:59.47.

Seventeen members of Skegness Triathlon Club spent Father’s Day racing at the Woodhall Spa Sprint Triathlon.

The field of more than 850 competitors included first-time triathletes, seasoned regulars, veterans and GB athletes.

The sprint triathlon opened with a 400m swim in the outdoor pool at Jubilee Park.

This was followed by a 24k bike ride through the villages of Thornton and Horsington, the event concluding with a 5k run.

John Irving and Michael Clark deserve special mention.

John won the 65+ male age category and Michael, at 75, was one of the oldest competitors to finish the event.

Skegness times at Woodhall: Lee St Quinton 1:13.11, Ash Epton 1:14.36, Peter Nicholls 1:15.36, Matthew Wain 1:15.47, Michael Irving 1:19.08, Mark Smith 1:21.12, John Irving 1:21.54, David Johnson 1:22.22, Michyla Clark 1:26.43, David Freeman 1:27.55, Melanie Wheeler 1:28.12, Hayley Smith 1:31.29, Amber Spiers 1:32.31, Michael Pell 1:33.24, Jay Harding 1:34.07, Michael Clark 1:41.02, Jackie Rhodes 1:41.03