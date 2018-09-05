Triathletes tackle the challenge at Louth

The Louth Triathlon attracted 300 competitors this year with plenty of members from Skegness Tri Club in attendance.

Organised by SBR events, the triathlon was based at the fabulous Meridian Leisure Centre and amongst the competitors were GB athletes, many local tri club members and novices attempting triathlon for the first time.

Trophy winners Abbey Young, Michyla Clark, Lee St Quinton, John Irving at Louth.

The sprint distance race starts with a 400m pool swim followed by a dash to the transition area to find your bike.

Once found there was a long run to the bike mount line and then onto a 14-mile ride through the beautiful Lincolnshire countryside.

Windy conditions made the ride challenging but the support from marshals encouraged riders to keep their pace up.

Back to transition for the second time, athletes then had a quick shoe change.

The last part of the race is a run leg covering 3.1 miles.

The route was a two-loop run into Louth and back to the Meridian Centre where the finish line was surrounded with family and friends.

The event had a great friendly atmosphere and all finishers got a bespoke medal.

Race organisers SBR also had an aquabike event which comprised of the same pool swim and the bike course.

Club member Pete Nicholls supported Linkage students competing in the triathlon.

Special mention to Skeg Tri Club members Paul Harvey, Vicki Bush and Ellie Norman on completing their first triathlon, Michael Clark winning his 60+ age category in the Aquabike event, John Irving winning his 60+ age category in the triathlon and Abbey Young finishing as the second female overall.

Other award presentations made were for the Lincs Triathlon Series winners for 2018.

The series comprises of results from Skegness and Louth triathlon and there are no age categories for these awards.

Winning the male series was Lee St Quinton, and finishing second in the female series was Michyla Clark.

Results: Aquabike - Michael Clark 1:00.48; Triathlon - Lee St Quinton 1:09.58, Abbey Young 1:11.42, John Irving 1:20.26, Mark Smith 1:25.02, Michyla Clark 1:28.02, Paul Harvey 1:29.08, Amber Spiers 1:33.16, David Freeman 1:35.09, Vicki Bush 1:37.24, Ellie Norman 1:38.50, Sandra Watson 1:38.56, Michael Hawkesford 1:49.25, Julie Hawkesford 1:50.42.

Ben Evison opted for the Grantham half marathon race on Sunday, winning the event in a fantastic finish time of 1 hr 16 mins.