Triathletes rewarded for success

Skegness Triathlon Club held their annual awards night to honour and celebrate the members’s hard training and race successes over 2018.

The Suncastle in Skegness was a fantastic venue for a night of speeches and enjoyment.

Club chairman Michael Clark started the proceedings before club coaches Michael Irving and Russ Parker explained why the recipients of each award had been chosen.

But in true Skegness Tri Club style there were a few comical awards presented as well.

Many thanks were passed on to club sponsor Fresh Fitness, who supports weekly training sessions and gives the club the opportunity to hold aquathons during the summer season.

Main award winners: Best Newcomer - Vicki Bush; Most Improved - Amber Spiers; Triathlete of the Year - John Caborn; Coaches’s member of the Year - John Irving; Club Personality of the Year - Claire Draper.