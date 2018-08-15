Triathlete Abbey competes for GB squad at Euros

Skegness Tri Club member Abbey Young represented Great Britain at the European Championships.

She compete in the 25-29 years category in the sprint distance triathlon event.

She took part in Glasgow this weekend, where she was competing against other top athletes.

The first discipline was the 750m lake swim.

Abbey soon found her rhythm and was in the transition area preparing for the bike route after clocking 12 mins 45 secs.

The cycle leg covered 12 miles and was a three-loop route which was completed in 38 mins 07 secs.

Abbey pushed hard to complete the hilly course and, from her age group, she was fourth fastest on the bike.

The three-mile run completed the event, Abbey clocking 23 mins to book her place in the GB squad.

“I loved the whole event and was really pleased to finish in 15th place out of 35 athletes in my age category,” Abbey said.

Clubmate Amber Spiers competed in the 4,000m Swim Rutland event held at Rutland Water this weekend.

It was an early start and the conditions were difficult due to the wind.

However Amber’s brilliant swimming abilities ensured she finished the event in 1 hr 23 mins 27 secs.

She came first in her age group, 40-44, was 18th female overall and 53rd out of all the competitors.